WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on SA’s COVID-19 response

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans tonight on developments in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Presidency confirmed that the address is scheduled to start at 8pm.

“The address follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting,” the presidency said in a statement.

On Tuesday, there was a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the NCCC meetings.

