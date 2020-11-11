20°C / 22°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on SA’s COVID-19 response

The Presidency confirmed that the address is scheduled to start at 8pm.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 23 July 2020. Picture: GCIS
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 23 July 2020. Picture: GCIS
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans tonight on developments in the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Presidency confirmed that the address is scheduled to start at 8pm.

“The address follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting,” the presidency said in a statement.

On Tuesday, there was a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the NCCC meetings.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa’s addresses the nation

Timeline

