WATCH LIVE: ANC briefs media on Magashule developments

The ANC is briefing the media on the outcomes of a meeting of national officials in the wake of the arrest warrant issued for secretary-general Ace Magashule.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile are holding a briefing on the latest developments within the party.

The briefing follows Tuesday night's emergency meeting of the party's top six in the wake of the warrant of arrest issued for secretary-general Ace Magashule.

He's facing a string of graft allegations related to a controversial multi-million rand asbestos contract in the Free State during his time as premier.

WATCH: ANC briefs media on latest developments within party