Some Evaton residents say by-elections are last hope for better services

For years community members in the embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality have had to contend with persistent environmental problems and little to no service delivery in some areas.

EVATON - A number of voting stations in the Vaal district on Wednesday saw mostly elderly people come out to cast their ballots in the by-elections.

Eyewitness News spoke to some residents in Evaton who had resorted to staying away from the polls due to poor service delivery.

#ByElections Party Agents in Evaton as voters, mostly elderly people make their way to the polls. TK pic.twitter.com/6oGGsqICax EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2020

A frail-looking elderly woman carrying a toddler on her back appeared satisfied after casting her ballot. She said taking part in Wednesday’s by-elections was her last hope for better living conditions in the area.

“Today I’m voting and asking for change. We don’t have jobs, we don’t have water and homes, we live in other people’s houses,” she said.



While she hoped her vote could bring some sort of change in her ward, some of her community members disagreed.

“I’m not interested in voting because servery delivery in our community is very poor and we currently don’t have water,” one woman said.

While voting in some areas in Evaton and surrounds was fairly quiet, officials of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said they hoped to see an increase later on Wednesday.

