Some Evaton residents ignore by-elections as service delivery issues weigh

JOHANNESBURG - While voting gets under way in municipalities across the country on Wednesday morning, some residents in Evaton in the Vaal District say they're not even aware of the by-elections.

The troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing major financial problems, with service delivery at a standstill in most areas.

It appears that while water has been restored to some residents, some communities in Evaton and surrounds are still without supply.

Some residents in Evaton in the Vaal are going to work and have decided not to vote even as their wards are taking part in Wednesday's by-elections.

This woman is one of them. She said: “I am not aware but I heard my mother telling me about it but from my side, I’m not interested in it.”

She said that her area had been without water for days now, putting people at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“If we must wash hands each and every time, what are we going to use if we don’t have water?”

She said that even if she was made aware on time about Wednesday’s by-elections, she would have stayed away because she's lost hope that service delivery would ever improve in her area.

