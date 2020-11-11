SA COVID-19 deaths close on 20,000 mark as 106 more fatalities recorded

The number of daily recorded infections has also increased, with the Health Ministry confirming 1,729 new cases.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and six more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa, pushing the national death toll close to the 20,000 mark.

The number of daily recorded infections has also increased, with the Health Ministry confirming 1,729 new cases.

These bring the number of known infections in this country since the start of the outbreak to over 740,000.

The recovery rate remains at 92% with more than 683,000 people recuperating so far.

As of today, the number of #COVID19 cases is 740 254 with 1 729 new cases identified.The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 010 350 with 17 269 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 683 194 which translates to a recovery rate of 92% pic.twitter.com/YkZmaFa8R0 Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 10, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.