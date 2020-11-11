20°C / 22°C
SA COVID-19 deaths close on 20,000 mark as 106 more fatalities recorded

The number of daily recorded infections has also increased, with the Health Ministry confirming 1,729 new cases.

FILE: City of Tshwane Health officials conduct screening exercises on people before some of them will be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District. Picture: AFP
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and six more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa, pushing the national death toll close to the 20,000 mark.

The number of daily recorded infections has also increased, with the Health Ministry confirming 1,729 new cases.

These bring the number of known infections in this country since the start of the outbreak to over 740,000.

The recovery rate remains at 92% with more than 683,000 people recuperating so far.

