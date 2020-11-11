Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm on govt’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, there was a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the NCCC meetings.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday on South Africa’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The address follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting,” the presidency said in a statement.

The address comes at a time when has been speculation for weeks about when the president would hold a “family meeting”.

There are fears that government would re-enforce stricter lockdown regulations as COVID-19 infections rise steadily once more.

The number of known infections in the country since the start of the outbreak stood at over 740,000.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 November.



#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 November.

