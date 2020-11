Detectives are investigating a murder case.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a police officer has been found at a dumpsite in Botshabelo, near Bloemfontein in the Free State.

Detectives are investigating a murder case.

The captain's body was spotted by a passer-by on Tuesday morning.

He'd been stabbed.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Around 30 SAPS members have been killed nationally, either while off-duty or in the line of duty, this year so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.