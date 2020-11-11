Outgoing Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu passes away

Makwetu was officially appointed auditor-general in December 2013 by former president Jacob Zuma for seven years.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has died.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed that he died in hospital. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

"As the national audit office, we join the Makwetu family in mourning his death. We ask the public to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with the passing, and to give them the privacy and space to deal with his passing," said the statement.

He was due to leave office at the end of this month.

Makwetu was recently appointed to the United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee.

