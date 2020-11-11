Jaco Pretorius, who fired airgun in Brackenfell violence, released on warning

Jaco Pretorius was involved in a confrontation that erupted between a group of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters and some community members, among them parents of learners, outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - CAPE TOWN - The case against a man arrested for discharging a gun in public during a protest, was on Wednesday postponed until January next year.

Brackenfell resident Jaco Pretorius appeared at the Kuils River Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning after shooting the airgun during a protest outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.

Pretorius was part of a group of community members and parents who stormed a peaceful Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest outside the school on Monday.

EFF supporters were demonstrating against alleged racial exclusion at the school, after a private matric dance was held by some parents and pupils at the school. The EFF says no black children or parents were in attendance.

Chaos erupted outside the school when EFF demonstrators came under attack by the community members. During the brawl, Pretorius allegedly fired off the gun.

The matter has been postponed for further investigation, and Pretorius has been released on a warning. He is due back in the dock on 25 January.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa released a statement of support for the EFF protesters, saying they were within their rights to protest.

At the same time, one other EFF person will be lodging a complaint after being hit with a bat from the back by one of the residents.

The Western Cape Education Department has defended the decision to hold the private matric party, saying in a statement that it was the prerogative of the parents involved to have a private function, and was not exclusionary.

