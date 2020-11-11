Magashule arrest could strengthen moves to oust Ramaphosa, analysts warn

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is facing a string of graft allegations related to a controversial multi-million rand asbestos contract in the Free State during his time as premier.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that the African National Congress (ANC)'s top six members met on Tuesday night to discuss the warrant of arrest against its secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Magashule is facing a string of graft allegations related to a controversial multi-million rand asbestos contract in the Free State during his time as premier.

It's unclear whether he'll step aside while the corruption case against him proceeds.

Magashule is set to appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga believes that the ANC is more divided now than under former President Jacob Zuma.

Mathekga is warning that Magashule and his supporters will do everything possible to disrupt the probe into corruption allegations against the secretary-general.

"This will certainly go into the ANC's elective conference but it will not gain the same traction as was the case under Zuma. ANC members are also becoming wiser."

The MKMVA's Carl Niehaus said that their members were angry about the warrant of arrest and would be at the court on Friday to support Magashule.

"We also express our fear that the warrant of arrest can be seen as selective targeting of certain political individuals."

The ANC said that it would be monitoring developments closely, with some analysts warning that the warrant could strengthen attempts to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa and close the curtains on his so-called new dawn.

