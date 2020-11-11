20°C / 22°C
Makwetu worked hard to get govt finances properly audited - Mboweni

Makwetu died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

FILE: Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has paid tribute to outgoing Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu.

Makwetu died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

Mboweni informed the National Assembly of Makwetu’s passing after replying to a debate a short while ago.

“You worked very well with the committee, Scopa, and Parliament worked very hard to get the government finances to be properly audited. And I’m sure we will miss him in the financial and auditing world,” Mboweni said.

“I’m sure Parliament will find an appropriate opportunity to pay tribute to him. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, and also to the parliamentarians with whom he worked.”

Makwetu’s non-renewable seven-year term was due to expire at the end of November.

He was recently appointed to the United Nations’ Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC).

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) expressed shock and sadness at the news of Makwetu’s passing.

“The passing of this gallant servant of the people of South Africa is a huge loss to the auditing profession and the ongoing task of building an accountable administration,” the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

