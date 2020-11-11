Makwetu worked hard to get govt finances properly audited - Mboweni

Makwetu died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has paid tribute to outgoing Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu.

Makwetu died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018.

Mboweni informed the National Assembly of Makwetu’s passing after replying to a debate a short while ago.

“You worked very well with the committee, Scopa, and Parliament worked very hard to get the government finances to be properly audited. And I’m sure we will miss him in the financial and auditing world,” Mboweni said.

“I’m sure Parliament will find an appropriate opportunity to pay tribute to him. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, and also to the parliamentarians with whom he worked.”

Makwetu’s non-renewable seven-year term was due to expire at the end of November.

He was recently appointed to the United Nations’ Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC).

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) expressed shock and sadness at the news of Makwetu’s passing.

“The passing of this gallant servant of the people of South Africa is a huge loss to the auditing profession and the ongoing task of building an accountable administration,” the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

@MYANC Statement on the passing of outgoing Auditor General Thembekile Kimi Makwetu #ripkimimakwetu pic.twitter.com/3wSIh63IkP African National Congress (@MYANC) November 11, 2020

We send our condolences to the friends and family of the outgoing Auditor- General Kimi Makwetu#RIPKimiMakwetu pic.twitter.com/DGWODybMXs South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 11, 2020

I only ever knew Kimi Makwetu as a journalist interviewing the AG but his clarity of thought and sense of purpose was absolutely inspiring. Despite the grim nature of his reports he always left you with a sense that we can do better. I wish those who loved him long life. John Perlman (@JohnPerlman) November 11, 2020

Gutted to learn of your passing, AG. You have served your country diligently and with distinction. You have run your race and it is now finished.



May your soul rest In heavenly peace, son of the soil. #RIPKimiMakwetu pic.twitter.com/yeQXfEpx2w Sabelo Chalufu (@SabeloChalufu) November 11, 2020

Our sincere condolences to the family of outgoing @AuditorGen_SA. He set the benchmark of AG standards & was disliked by municipalities and state departments with his no fear reporting of the shoddy financial affairs within government. We salute his integrity. #RIPKimiMakwetu pic.twitter.com/VoY7RkxL0h OUTA (@OUTASA) November 11, 2020

You served your country with absolute excellence! Thank you for your relentless fight to make a public service that is accountable to SouthAfricans #RIPkimimakwetu pic.twitter.com/tyA5RJ6ff0 phumla williams (@mirriamp) November 11, 2020

