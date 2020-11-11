JMPD monitoring Naledi after residents disrupt by-elections' voting

Angry residents said they had been without electricity for months now and were demanding that officials should intervene.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Wednesday afternoon was keeping a close eye on the community of Naledi, Soweto, after protesting residents disrupted a by-election voting station.

The community of Ward 130 in Naledi have barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyre due to being without electricity for about 9 months. This has disrupted voting for by elections in that Ward. #JMPD officers are scene engaging with residents. pic.twitter.com/T7u21BMuOD Joburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 11, 2020

There were concerns that the disruption would cause even more harm to the polls, which are already battling a low turn-out due in part to bad weather.

More than 400 candidates are vying for positions across 95 wards in Wednesday’s voting.

But protesting Naledi residents insisted the process should be halted until their electricity supply is restored.

“The roads have been barricaded with rocks and burning tires. JMPD officers are on scene engaging with residents to allow people to vote while the community waits for Eskom and provincial officials to address their issues,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

