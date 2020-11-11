Here’s how you can start investing with R100

Financial educator Simon Brown said the first thing you do when you look at a company to invest in is to check how much debt they have.

JOHANNESBURG - Ever wondered how you can start investing with just R100? Simon Brown, Financial Educator at Just One Lap, said investing is not rocket science and you can do it.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on the Money Show, Brown said, “The bigger picture is to ask yourself what is growing and driving GDP. Once we start understanding that there are people moving to cities and they will always be people looking to improve their lives, then suddenly you have your key theme.”

When you invest money, what you are doing is either buying a portion of a company or a commodity with the belief that the value of that company or commodity will grow over time.

Brown said you should ask yourself what you’re investing in and how it fits into your theme.

“One of the key secrets to investing is time. If you leave it alone and don’t fiddle, things sort themselves out.”

According to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, investing is not a get-rich-quick scheme, but rather a way to consistently grow the wealth you already have.

The financial educator has stressed the importance of not panicking when markets dip because of external factors like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the cost to invest has gone down and access to information has become easier.

“These days a school kid with aR126 can get easy equities - you’ve got an account and have your first share by Monday.”

Brown said the first thing you do when you look at a company to invest in is to check how much debt they have.

“Debt is fine but too much debt is a problem and if it’s not simple enough then move on. How much is their debt? Does it look manageable? Does it make sense? If you can’t answer this then stay away.”

