Heads must roll: ANC FS members to march to court where Sodi, 6 others to appear

The National Prosecuting Authority said additional charges would be added against the accused including former Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlameli and Free State head of human settlements Nthimotse Mokhesi.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members will be marching to the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Wednesday where notorious businessman Edwin Sodi will appear alongside six others implicated in the asbestos housing roof project in the Free State.

WATCH: Assets of Edwin Sodi and Blackhead Consulting seized

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that additional charges would be added against the accused, including former Mangaung mayor, Olly Mlameli, and Free State head of Human Settlements, Nthimotse Mokhesi.

They were arrested last month for money laundering corruption and theft for a 2014 government project, that was never completed, worth R255 million.

- IKE MOROE: Why FS residents are protesting Wednesday's asbestos corruption trial

WATCH: 7 suspects in R255m asbestos corruption case granted bail

This comes with the news that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to appear in court on Friday in connection with the deal.

ANC Free State members said that heads must roll and the law should be used against those who’d stolen from the people of the province.

Thousands of residents are still living in houses that have asbestos roofs, with some despondent about whether their situations would ever be turned around.

The ANC said Wednesday’s that march was to demonstrate the level of dissatisfaction members had with rife corruption that took away from the needy.

WATCH: We appreciate the arrests, but prosecution is too slow - Cosatu

The party’s Mxolisi Dukwana said that they would stop at nothing to ensure that all those involved in criminality were prosecuted.

“We’d like to invite all the people of the province to stand up with us and declare it clearly to everybody that this is not a hive of criminals. This cannot and should not be allowed to turn into a gangster state.”

The Free State ANC has also called on Magashule, who’s implicated in the asbestos project, to prove his innocence.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.