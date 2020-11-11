Govt's anti-corruption task team probing over 200 cases, Scopa hears

The anti-corruption task team said that it was making major inroads in the fight against corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Government’s anti-corruption task team said that it was investigating over 200 cases of state corruption and fraud.

Members of the task team from the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday briefed Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa on the coordination of investigations and prosecutions.

Some of the cases date back to 2014.

The cases are mostly in municipalities, with 28 matters referred to the task team.

The head of the Hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, said that while a number of matters had been finalised, the task team was having challenges in fast-tracking cases due to capacity.

"Challenges are delays in fast-tracking cases are the experience as a result of limited capacity that we have highlighted in the past, that is in the areas of forensic investigative and prosecutorial."

NPA head Shamila Batohi also touched on the lack of capacity, especially in the area of forensics.

"The forensic capacity that the general talked about, we cannot overestimate the importance of this in addition to a whole range of other scales, which we simply do not have sufficient of at the moment."

