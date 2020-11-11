FS asbestos corruption case postponed to February next year

The delay comes on the back of what the State said were 'outstanding issues' involving investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - The corruption case involving 7 suspects implicated in the multi-million rand asbestos project has been postponed to February next year.

The delay comes on the back of what the State said were "outstanding issues" involving investigations.

The suspects made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning and are made up of government officials and business owners.

Among them is Edwin Sodi, who is director of a controversial company that's alleged to have received millions of rand from dodgy government contracts.

Sodi appeared at the state capture commission earlier this month where he denied claims that the company was paid R255 million to audit and remove asbestos from several homes in the Free State.

