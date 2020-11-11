Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani passes away - Bantu Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa confirmed the news via Twitter on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has passed away.

He was hospitalised with COVID-19 three weeks ago; it's understood he was sedated and had been on a ventilator.

It is sad to announce the passing of Councillor Bobani this evening. Our condolences to the family & friends. The UDM thanks his family for allowing him to contribute & build it. A hard working cadre who was always available to help communities. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) November 11, 2020

