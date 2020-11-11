20°C / 22°C
Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni and co-accused could face further charge of racketeering

The NPA told the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday that it still needed to meet with the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, to add racketeering on the charge sheet.

Former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and her co-accused Thoshan Panday, Ashwin Narainpersad, and Navin Madhoe appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on 11 November 2020 on fraud and corruption charges linked to a R47 million police tender during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
24 minutes ago

DURBAN - The case against controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni on Wednesday was postponed to 11 December.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told the Durban Commercial Crimes Court that it still needed to meet with the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, to add racketeering on the charge sheet.

Panday, Ngobeni, and their two co-accused - former cops Navin Madhoe and Aswin Narainpersad - face multiple charges including fraud and corruption linked to a dubious tender issued during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup.

The four accused are suspected of manipulating police tender processes and ensured that Panday irregularly received R47 million during the world cup.

Panday is alleged to have rewarded Ngobeni, Madhoe, and Narainpersad with kickbacks.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings defence lawyers Jimmy Howse and Ravindra Maniklal vehemently opposed the State’s request for the postponement.

They accused the State of being ill-prepared 10 years after the crime was allegedly committed.

However, magistrate Vanitha Armu ruled in favour of the State saying the NPA had satisfied the court that it had completed its investigations, and the postponement request followed an argument that a racketeering charge needed to be added on the matter.

