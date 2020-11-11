Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni, Panday expected in court on corruption charges

Ngobeni and Panday are charged together with former police captain Ashwin Narianpersad and Navin Madhoe.

DURBAN - Former KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and controversial businessman Thoshan Panday are on Wednesday morning expected to return to the Specialised Durban Commercial Crimes Court on multiple charges, including fraud and corruption.

The four are accused of manipulating tender processes within the police during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup.

Panday allegedly received R47 million from the police after being awarded dubious tenders to provide accommodation and other services in 2010.

He was arrested last month by the NPA’s investigating directorate together with Madhoe, a police officer who worked in the supply chain management department of the police during the alleged fraud.

Their co-accused, Ngobeni and Narianpersad, were later arrested after handing themselves over to the police.

Ngobeni is alleged to have failed to report apparent fraud by Panday despite officials raising this issue with her.

Panday faces additional charges of defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly tried to stop investigations by bribing officials.

