Ex-Bergrivier Municipal worker due in court for allegedly embezzling R4m

CAPE TOWN - A former Bergrivier Municipal employee has been ordered to appear in court for allegedly having swindled the municipality out of R4 million.

The Hawks said that the man worked as an accountant at the municipality.

It's alleged that between May and August last year, he embezzled municipal funds on ten occasions by making transfers to his personal bank account and to an acquaintance.

He's expected to appear in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes court next month.

The Hawks’ Zinzi Hani said: “The suspect accessed the municipality’s online banking profile and was the only person who knew the code. During the same period, the suspect swindled the municipality of an amount of over R4 million.”

