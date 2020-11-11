EWN Weather Watch: More isolated thundershowers forecast for GP on Thursday

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast more isolated afternoon thundershowers for Gauteng on Thursday.

The Western Cape is expected to be warm and hot, but cool along the south coast, while KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool.

GAUTENG

The province will continue to be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers. It will be cool in the south.

Joburgers can expect a high of 24°C, Pretoria 26°C, and Hammanskraal 25°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 12.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/stbsPWRDmH SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

The province is expected to be sunny and hot, but cool along the south coast.

Capetonians can look forward to a high of 31°C, George 26°C, and the mercury in Vredendal will peak at 41°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 12.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/UypBQBOTfr SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Expect morning fog in places over the interior, but it will be partly cloudy and warm for most parts of the province.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are forecast in the west.

Durban will see a high of 22°C, Richard’s Bay 24°C, and Newcastle 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 12.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/EiluoD0tmS SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

