Emergency services on high alert in JHB amid torrential rains

Residents are being warned to take precautions.

Image: 123rf
Image: 123rf
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services were on high alert on Wednesday afternoon, with heavy downpours reported in several areas in and around Johannesburg.

Residents were being warned to take precautions and brace for localised flooding.

Forecaster Pokelo Chiloane: “currently we are experiencing rain in the southern parts of Gauteng province, including Vereeniging. The rain is expected to move to the north, clearing from the south, so it will move to the Pretoria and Bronkhorstspruit areas later in the evening.”

Timeline

