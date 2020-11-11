EFF supporter files assault charges after Brackenfell High attack

The alleged assault took place amid violent clashes outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporter on Wednesday opened a criminal complaint of assault after she was attacked by a man with a baseball bat outside a Brackenfell school.

Some parents, community members and supporters had come out to confront and intimidate EFF members who were there to demonstrate against allegations of racism stemming from a private matric party attended by some white learners, parents and teachers.

Video footage captured by journalist Wesley Fester, shows how 22-year-old Sibongile Nkasayi is hit with what looks like a baseball bat.

Her attacker is a man wearing a black bodywarmer, a cap and a buff covering his mouth and nose.

He first shoves her and then starts beating her on her back - all this while a group tries to force EFF demonstrators away from the school gates.

Nkasayi said she wanted her dignity be restored: “He humiliated me in front of the whole of South Africa. He made me feel like I am not a woman – like I am trash. He said it himself.”

She opened a criminal complaint of assault at the Brackenfell Police Station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the case against Jaco Pretorius, arrested for discharging an air-gun at Monday's conflict, has been postponed to January.

