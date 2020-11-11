EFF not deterred by Brackenfell High's move to interdict protest action

The EFF warned that members would return to the school gates, as it was their constitutional right to picket peacefully.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it would not be deterred by Brackenfell High School's pursual of a court interdict.

This follows violent clashes outside the school's premises on Monday, which saw parents, residents and EFF members come to blows.

The school's governing body on Tuesday brought an urgent application before the Western Cape High Court and the matter has been postponed to Monday.

The SGB has taken to the courts to secure an interdict which aims to protect learners.

However, the EFF warned that members would return to the school gates, as it was their constitutional right to picket peacefully.

"They think that they own Brackenfell. This is not apartheid. They cannot think that they own Brackenfell and that black people must produce dompasses to go and picket there. I'm saying that it is not a separate state," the party's Wandile Kasibe said.

He maintained that they were at the school on Monday for a peaceful protest and that it was some parents and residents who sparked the violence.

"We were picketing peacefully. We've opened up cases against most of their members."

Kasibe said that they had lodged six complaints of assault, while a man who had opposed the EFF demonstration is in court on Wednesday for firing an airgun.

