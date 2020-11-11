Duo accused of killing Atlantis teen Jordan Moore to return to court in January

The men were arrested this week, following the gruesome murder of Jordan Moore who was found dead after he'd been stabbed and mauled by dogs on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects charged with the murder of an Atlantis teenager will return to court in January next year.

They were then confronted by two gangsters with pitbulls who told them to go and buy beer for them.

While walking to a shebeen, the two boys Jordan was with went looking for help.

When they returned, the teenager was found dead.

The duo made their first court appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The police's Andre Traut said: “Our investigation into the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy in Atlantis led to the arrest of two suspects aged 18 and 24. They will remain in custody until their next court appearance in January next year.”

