Drugs worth R500,000 confiscated during SAPS raid in Outdshoorn

On Tuesday, police were deployed across the Karoo town to crack down on drug dealers.

Some fo the drugs seized during a police raid at a home in Oudtshoorn on 10 November 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Drugs worth R500,000 have been confiscated during a police operation in Oudtshoorn.

On Tuesday, police were deployed across the Karoo town to crack down on drug dealers.

They searched a house and found R50,000 in cash hidden in a bedroom.

And upon searching a shack in the back yard, officers discovered tik, mandrax and cocaine.

A man has been arrested.

The police's Chris Spies said more arrests were made in separate busts.

“Some operations were also conducted in Brixton which resulted in the arrest of two suspects after small quantities of tik were found in their possession. All the suspects are still in custody and will appear in court once charged.”

