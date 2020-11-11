Drugs worth R500,000 confiscated during SAPS raid in Outdshoorn

On Tuesday, police were deployed across the Karoo town to crack down on drug dealers.

CAPE TOWN - Drugs worth R500,000 have been confiscated during a police operation in Oudtshoorn.

On Tuesday, police were deployed across the Karoo town to crack down on drug dealers.

They searched a house and found R50,000 in cash hidden in a bedroom.

And upon searching a shack in the back yard, officers discovered tik, mandrax and cocaine.

#sapsWC An intell driven op in conjunction with various units of the police yielded positive results when drugs with an estimated street value of R500 000 was confiscated in Oudtshoorn on 10/11 #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/EicY1YZmSi pic.twitter.com/QVVWqaqi22 SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) November 11, 2020

A man has been arrested.

The police's Chris Spies said more arrests were made in separate busts.

“Some operations were also conducted in Brixton which resulted in the arrest of two suspects after small quantities of tik were found in their possession. All the suspects are still in custody and will appear in court once charged.”

