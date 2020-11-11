CT mother accused of trafficking daughter (13) denied bail

The accused’s bail bid was dismissed in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman accused of trafficking her 13-year-old daughter has been denied bail.

The accused’s bail bid was dismissed in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the Nyanga mother allegedly trafficked her daughter to a man back in July.

She's charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and rape.

The ordeal came to light in October after the child apparently told a friend about what had happened to her.

Her mother was arrested but police have not yet tracked down the man who abused the 13-year-old.

The NPA said that further charges were likely to be added as the investigation continued.

The case has been postponed until 11 December.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.