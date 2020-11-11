Corruption accused Magashule to follow ANC directive and step aside?

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is set to appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s unclear whether African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule will now step aside while the corruption case against him proceeds.

He’s facing a string of graft allegations related to a controversial multi-million rand asbestos contract in the Free State during his time as Premier.

The ANC said that it would communicate any updates about the arrest warrant issued for Magashule should there be a need.

The governing party has issued a statement with scant details.

The party claims to have heard from media reports about the warrant.

It has echoed Magashule’s remarks about consulting his legal team on how he can best respond to the latest development.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they would wait to see what direction this latest development takes.

“The secretary-general stated on more than one occasion, including through his legal team, that he would cooperate with any process undertaken by law enforcement agencies. The ANC to monitor these developments closely and will accordingly communicate any update should the need arise.”

Magashule maintains that he’s done nothing wrong, adding that he is a law-abiding citizen.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has said that members of the party facing corruption allegations should step aside..

