By-elections: Voter turnout uncertainty looms in troubled Emfuleni Municipality

JOHANNESBURG - With poor service delivery plaguing communities in the troubled Emfuleni Local Municipality, there's uncertainty around voter turnout with by-elections set to get underway across the country on Wednesday.

Residents were left angry this week after having to go without water for several days.

However, supply was restored on Tuesday on the eve of the by-elections.

Residents in the Vaal have been battling poor service delivery for years.

They have been forced to contend with persistent environmental problems, such as raw sewage running through homes and even schools.

Some residents of Sebokeng who’ve resorted to not taking part in Wednesday’s by-elections say they’ve had enough.

“90% of Vaal locations do not have proper roads,” one resident said.

Another said: “It won’t make a difference, that’s what I think.”

The Emfuleni Local Municipality has been facing major financial problems, its bank account was attached last month after failing to honour a multi-million rand smart meter contract.

The municipality is also in arrears of over R1 billion with Rand Water.

