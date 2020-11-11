ANC: Magashule will cooperate with authorities and be at court on Friday

On Tuesday, the Hawks confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for Ace Magashule over the controversial asbestos tenders in the Free State, which cost over R200 million.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC top officials said that the party's corruption accused secretary-general Ace Magashule has expressed to them his intention of cooperating with law enforcement authorities and present himself at court on Friday.

Although he had been hinting that such a day would come, Magashule has formally claimed that state institutions were being used to fight political battles.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte explains more on the deliberations the top officials had with him.

"The SG expressed his preference to officials that he would not want any individuals or groups to march, print posters, T-shirts and placards on this matter and in his name. The national officials expressed the wish that all structures respect this in the spirit of one ANC and to respect the rule of law."

The party further said that it stood by its 2017 conference resolution which condemned all acts of corruption and malfeasance, saying that it would allow the law to take its course.

The officials made no indication that Magashule would step down while undergoing the court processes, adding that the matter would be further discussed at its national executive committee meeting.

