AfriForum again demands that farm murders be declared priority crime

AfriForum's Ernst Roets said that farm murders still did not receive the necessary attention despite the president and Police Minister trying to reassure the country that the issue of rural crime was being taken seriously by authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum is again demanding that farm murders be declared a priority crime.

The organisation reacted to the murder of Free State farmer Pieter Hills.

He was shot dead at his farm outside Hennenman last week.

His adult son was also stabbed and seriously injured.

He said that a national rural safety plan still had not been implemented and was not focused enough.

The group wants the initiative to include more regular research on farm killings.

