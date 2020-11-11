17 people hospitalised after 5-car pile-up in Chartwell

Paramedics responded to a rear-end pile-up involving five cars and a taxi on Cedar Road at about 7:30 on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen people have been rushed to hospital after a crash in Chartwell.

The majority of those involved sustained minor to moderate injuries but one woman is in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the crash.

