17 people hospitalised after 5-car pile-up in Chartwell
Paramedics responded to a rear-end pile-up involving five cars and a taxi on Cedar Road at about 7:30 on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen people have been rushed to hospital after a crash in Chartwell.
The majority of those involved sustained minor to moderate injuries but one woman is in a serious condition.
Police are investigating the crash.
