17 people hospitalised after 5-car pile-up in Chartwell

Paramedics responded to a rear-end pile-up involving five cars and a taxi on Cedar Road at about 7:30 on Wednesday morning.

Multiple vehicle collision on 11 November 2020 left 17 people injured. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen people have been rushed to hospital after a crash in Chartwell.

Paramedics responded to a rear-end pile-up involving five cars and a taxi on Cedar Road at about 7:30 on Wednesday morning.

The majority of those involved sustained minor to moderate injuries but one woman is in a serious condition.
Police are investigating the crash.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

