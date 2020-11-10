Zane Kilian appears in court over failed hit on defence attorney Booth

Kilian on Tuesday appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court in connection with the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth in April. He joined five other accused linked to the case.

CAPE TOWN - The private investigator accused of tracking the phone of murdered detective Charl Kinnear made another court appearance on Tuesday.

Kilian’s alleged involvement in the attempted hit on the defence attorney only came to light after he was arrested in connection with the murder of Kinnear.

The anti-gang unit member was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

Kilian is accused of having tracked Kinnear’s phone for several months up until the day he was killed. No further arrests were made in the case.

Kilian also allegedly intercepted Booth’s phone.

He was yet to apply for bail and remained behind bars.

