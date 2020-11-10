WC Community Safety MEC Fritz condemns recent spate of murders as 'inexcusable'

The MEC was reacting to the past weekend's violence in which two men and four teenagers were killed in separate incidents.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has spoken out against the rampant criminality seen across the province in recent days.

Two people were killed on Friday night, one man was shot dead in Wallacedene as well as a teenager just hours later.

A day later, two teenagers were shot dead in Clarke Estate while another was stabbed to death in Kalkfontein allegedly by his girlfriend.

The brutality continued into Sunday morning where a Manenberg man was shot dead.

The provincial Community Safety Department’s Cayla Murray said: “The rampant criminality and spate of murders that we see across the province is completely inexcusable. It is extremely shameful that on a week-to-week basis, we start anew by reviewing a new spate of murders. As a society, we are plagued with violence and poor conflict-management resolution.”

The department has called on police to bring the suspects to book.

