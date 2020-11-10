Water cuts prompt Emfuleni residents to threaten boycott of by-elections

For years, residents of Sebokeng in the Vaal and surrounding areas have had to contend with persistent environmental problems, including raw sewage seeping through roads, homes and even schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled residents in the embattled Emfuleni Local Municipality are threatening to boycott Wednesday’s by-elections after having to go several days without water.

The local municipality was put under administration by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in 2018 due to major economic, financial and service delivery problems.

"From our area, we've decided we're not going to vote. We've actually done a petition," a resident from Webokeng in the Vaal District said. She told Eyewitnesses News that she would be staying away from the polls because she was tired of being ignored.

“Just imagine from Saturday and Sunday, we didn't bath; we don't know if the water is coming back or not.”

They haven't had water for several days now, but she said that this was not really a noteworthy fact because their taps often went dry.

It's understood that the municipality's water supply had been reduced by 20% by Rand Water from this week due to non-payment.

Mayoral spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said the situation has been made worse by cable faults affecting a reservoir that supplied water to townships in the municipality.

"The municipality is making arrangements in the form of water tankers, which are dispatched to the areas that are affected."

According to Rand Water, the Emfuleni Municipality owed R1.1 billion in outstanding payments.

