Two charged with Jordan Moore murder

CAPE TOWN - Two men were on Tuesday charged with the murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore in Atlantis.

The teenager and two friends were sitting in a park in Robinvale on Friday night, when they were threatened by gangsters at gunpoint.

The teen’s body was later found stabbed and mauled by dogs in Atlantis.

The Police's Andre Traut said, “Our investigation into the brutal murder of a 16-year-old boy in Atlantis on Friday evening led to the arrest of two male suspects, aged 18 and 24. They made a court appearance in Atlantis today.”

On Monday, Moore's mother said she believed she would get justice for her teenage son.

Jordan was her only child for 15 years, until the birth of his one-year-old brother Reece.

She told Eyewitness News on Monday, “My child didn’t deserve to die the way he did and just the thought of him fighting for his life, it’s not right what they did to him.”

Many have been paying tribute and Facebook groups with thousands of followers have conveyed their condolences and support.

“Jordan had a lot of friends, look at all the support we’re getting. I’m going to miss my child a lot.”

A memorial service was to be held at the teen's high school on Tuesday afternoon.

