Table Mountain voted Africa's top tourist attraction

The Aerial Cableway Company said that at a time when tourism had suffered as a result of COVID-19, it was pleased to bring this accolade home.

CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain keeps reaching new heights and clinching new accolades.

The Cape Town landmark has been voted Africa's leading tourist attraction by the World Travel Awards.

Table Mountain has seen more than 29 million visitors reach the top of its summit by the aerial cableway over the decades.

The Aerial Cableway Company said that at a time when tourism had suffered as a result of COVID-19, it was pleased to bring this accolade home.

This isn't the first time that the mountain has won this award.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.