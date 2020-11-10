Richard Mdluli fails to appear for corruption case, cites ill health

JOHANNESBURG - Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on Tuesday failed to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Crimes Court citing ill health.

Mdluli is currently serving five years' imprisonment for a kidnapping and assault case.

His co-accused Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus appeared briefly in court and the case was postponed to 8 February 2021 and referred to the Pretoria High Court.

“They are accused of corruption, fraud, and theft. Heine faces an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice,” said Sindisiwe Twala, the spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate in a statement.

The charges included allegations of payment from the slush fund for private trips to China and Singapore and private use of witness protection houses.

The Investigating Directorate said it was ready to go to trial and finally settle the nine-year-long court case, which it inherited in 2019.

