Political parties confident about voter support during Wednesday’s by-elections

Eleven wards are being contested in the Western Cape. In total, more than 400 candidates will contest in 55 municipalities across all nine provinces.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) onTuesday said it was playing catch-up and that on Wednesday there would be 95 by-elections across the country.

Eleven wards are being contested in the Western Cape. In total, more than 400 candidates will contest in 55 municipalities across all nine provinces.

The by-elections scheduled for Wednesday were all postponed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This week, parties had been campaigning and the African National Congress’ (ANC) Ronalda Nalumango said the party was confident it could do well in the volatile Knysna.

“In Knysna, the ANC is in coalition there. The two by-elections could swing the council, but we are remaining positive as the ANC that the processes that we have followed should be able to give us again a victory there,” Nalumango said.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Bonginkosi Madikizela said they were recovering from damage done to the DA brand by former Knysna mayor Mark Willemse.

“We have an opportunity to rebuild the brand and that is what we have been telling the voters. We are hoping to win those two wards,” Madikizela said.

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald said they wanted to ensure there were coalition governments.

“We will not get into a coalition with the ANC. The DA is the preferential party that we will go into coalition with,” Groenewald said.

The Good Party’s Brett Herron said there was an encouraging response from communities.

“We are a small party, we are actually a new party. And we are going to present an alternative to voters,” Herron said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.