Patriarchal values saw women excluded from COVID-19 decision process - study

JOHANNESBURG - A new report commissioned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has raised concerns about how women's voices have been locked out during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely because of society's patriarchal values.

The report focused on how women had been silenced during the pandemic and their lack of representation in the media.

The data was collected from six countries: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, India, the UK and the US from March to June.

It found that women had been locked out of coronavirus decision making processes in all countries except in South Africa.

Author of the report, Luba Kassova, said that patriarchal values were alive in the global south, including South Africa.

“The early framing of the pandemic in war terms, crowded with fields like the scientific sphere where men took over the work on the pandemic, historically there is a bias to use male protagonists in the stories covered.”

