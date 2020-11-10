Naptosa: Teachers shouldn't feel pressured to invigilate COVID-infected matrics

Last week, the Basic Education Department announced that pupils who had contracted COVID-19 would be allowed to write the national senior certificate exams, but at separate venues but unions raised concerns, including that the health and safety of its members could be comprised.

JOHANNESBURG - Teacher’s union Naptosa said that it was cautiously optimistic that educators would no longer feel pressured and bullied into going to matric exam centres where they could possibly be exposed to the coronavirus.

Unions, Sadtu and Naptosa, raised concerns including that the health and safety of its members could be comprised.

On Monday, the department issued a circular with revised protocols to assist schools to manage possible cases.

Naptosa’s Basil Manuel said that teachers should not feel compelled to invigilate matriculants who had contracted the coronavirus but should do so voluntarily.

"Teachers are not trained to invigilate COVID-positive children, they don't have the necessary PPE."

The Basic Education Department and the union agreed that while no pupil should be denied an opportunity to write their final exams, the health and safety of educators should not be compromised.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga: "We are flexible in that way but we are also prepared by appointing private invigilators who have since been taken through the basic required."

Parents whose children had contracted the virus were being urged to immediately contact the school principal so that the correct protocols could be put in place on time.

