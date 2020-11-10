Mulaudzi: Allegations I siphoned money from lottery commission a smear campaign

It’s alleged that Mulaudzi colluded with senior officials from the commission to secure the funding to spend it on things unrelated to the development of the sports ground.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi on Monday said that he was willing to own up to any wrongdoing should he be found to be on the wrong side of the law after allegations emerged that he siphoned money received from the National Lottery Commission (NLC).

Mulaudzi announced that he’d resigned from the Hawks as its spokesperson following a complaint by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel regarding the R3 million he received to build a sports centre in Mukondeni Village, Limpopo.

It’s alleged that Mulaudzi colluded with senior officials from the commission to secure the funding to spend it on things unrelated to the development of the sports ground.

A report by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan alleges that Mulaudzi obtained the money for the development at Mukondeni Village.

However, he is accused of using the money on items unrelated to the actual project itself such as the purchasing of mini-bus taxis and kickbacks paid to NLC officials.

The DA said that Muluadzi receiving money from the commission was a conflict of interest, firstly because he was a high-ranking civil servant but also because the Hawks were investigating corruption at the NLC.

The party said that this would’ve clouded their judgement into conducting a thorough probe considering that their own was allegedly granted money by the organisation.

Muluadzi on the other hand said that he’s not surprised by the allegations against him, saying this was nothing but a smear campaign to tarnish his name.

“I’ve been called names, I’ve been told that I would be in a body bag, those kinds of things I’ve been told by individuals. How then do you deal with those things? I don’t have money, if I had money, I would take this person to court.”

Meanwhile, Hawks head Godfrey Lebiya has accepted Hangwani’s resignation with immediate effect.

Mulaudzi said that he welcomed any investigation into the matter.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.