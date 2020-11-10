Mkhize refutes claims he channeled R80m from Prasa tender to ANC

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana contends that Mkhize appointed individuals to receive and channel money on behalf of the ANC from the controversial Prasa Swifambo tender in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has again refuted allegations by former Prasa boss Lucky Montana, who claimed that he channeled an R80 million donation to the African National Congress (ANC) during his tenure as party treasurer-general.

Montana said that he had submitted details of this transaction in an affidavit submitted to the state capture commission of inquiry.

Mkhize has called for these allegations to be subjected to an independent process and said that he fully supported the commission's work.

Montana contends that Mkhize appointed individuals to receive and channel money on behalf of the ANC from the controversial Prasa Swifambo tender in 2016.

Mkhize said that these allegations were unfounded and he provided an explanation back in 2018 to the Public Enterprises parliamentary portfolio committee.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.