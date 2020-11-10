Magashule: I've done nothing wrong, I'm a law abiding citizen

The Hawks in the Free State, where he was premier for nine years, issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule on Tuesday said he had done nothing wrong and maintained that he had not broken the law despite a warrant for his arrest.

The Hawks in the Free State, where he was premier for nine years, issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday. This is in relation to the asbestos housing project where R255 million was misappropriated.

Magashule is accused of approving the project in 2014.

The state capture commission heard how embattled businessman Edwin Sodi used a large section of the money to buy cars and houses.

There were initial reports in October of a warrant of arrest for Magashule, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) denied this.

Magashule then warned against “Hollywood-style” arrests. He said his lawyers would speak to the NPA but did not draw on Hollywood this time around.

“I will talk to my lawyers, it has been coming all the time, I’m not worried at all. The struggle continues, I haven’t done anything wrong as a law-abiding citizen of South Africa,” he said.

Magashule is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday.

ANC FREE STATE CALLS FOR PROSECUTIONS

At the same time, the ANC in the Free State came out guns blazing, saying people who had stolen from the province should be prosecuted.

The party briefed the media on Tuesday afternoon in Bloemfontein ahead of its march on Wednesday condemning the corruption in the controversial unlawful asbestos project.

The ANC’s Mxolisi Dukwana said Magashule should prove his innocence and no one is above the law.

“It is something to deny any wrongdoing, but it is also something to actually as a responsible person, at some stage, there is a need to stand up and actually be honest to yourself,” Dukwana said.

