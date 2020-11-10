Madikizela: EFF's behaviour bears hallmarks of the Nazis

Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela insists that likening the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the Nazis is not insensitive and he's accusing the red berets of leading South Africa down the same path as facist Germany.

The party sent out a statement on Monday saying that the Nazis had brown shirts and went around terrorising minorities, comparing them to the EFF here on home soil.

The Nazis had the brown shirts that went around terrorising minorities. South Africa has the red shirts. #BrackenfellHigh Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 9, 2020

The DA was reacting to the chaotic and violent scenes that played out at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on Monday.

• DA under fire for comparing EFF with nazis after Brackenfell school violence

Community members comprising some parents attacked EFF members who were staging a protest after a whites-only matric ball was held.

Madikizela said that the behaviour of the EFF bore the hallmarks of the Nazis.

"The Nazis in Germany didn't start by killing the Jews, they started the same way that the EFF has been behaving."

"If we are not careful and if we allow the EFF to break the law with impunity, we will end up in the same situation."

The DA did not clarify what law was broken by the EFF.

For those who have lost family members during the Holocaust, these comments are a painful reminder of what happened to their loved ones.

President of the Jewish Board of Deputies, Mary Kluk, said that these comments were hurtful and insensitive.

"They bring back memories for many people and they represent such tragedy and so much hurt."

The board is planning to take the matter up with the DA soon.

