KZN Safety MEC seeks meeting with freight industry after latest deadly crash

At least 14 people were killed on the N3 Highway in the Estcourt area on Monday night after two trucks and a minibus collided.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety authorities have called an urgent meeting with the freight industry following yet another deadly accident.

It's understood that the taxi was travelling between the two trucks and one of them jack-knifed causing a deadly pileup.

KZN Community Safety and Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli said that his call to meet with the freight industry came after five recent crashes in the province involving trucks.

"I do want to engage with them so that I urge them to partner with the department in order for us to deal with this scourge."

Ntuli said he was concerned about this latest accident because he believed it could have been avoided.

"It could have been avoided if it had not been for this one driver that did not curve in front of the mini-bus and squeezing it into another truck. But at the same time as well, I do not understand why the mini-bus taxi was found in between the trucks."

Ntuli has extended his condolences to the bereaved families and has promised to intensify law enforcement operations in a bid to reduce road fatalities.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed a move by KZN transport authorities to convene a meeting with the freight industry following the latest deadly crash, which claimed at least 14 lives.

The Transport Ministry's Ayanda Allie-Paine said: “It is actually really important that we get to the bottom of the factors, which contributed to this tragic loss of life not only for the sake of closure for those who have lost their loved ones but also as a way of preventing similar carnage in future.”

