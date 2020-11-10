IEC rejects Action SA's appeal to be registered as political party

The commission said that it had rejected Action SA’s application because of similarities with another political party and its use of the South African flag.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected Action SA’s appeal to be registered as a political party.

The IEC in September rejected Action SA's application to be registered as a political party on the same grounds.

Action SA, which was founded by former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, said that it was currently consulting its legal team to decide the next step.

Our appeal has been successful in respect of the IECs rejection of the flag, but rejected on the grounds of similarity.



We are consulting our legal team to study the Commissions reasons to uphold the decision of the Chief Electoral Officer.https://t.co/vdTVNWfQKz ActionSA (@Action4SA) November 10, 2020

