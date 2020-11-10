20°C / 22°C
IEC rejects Action SA's appeal to be registered as political party

The commission said that it had rejected Action SA’s application because of similarities with another political party and its use of the South African flag.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (centre) makes a point during an engagement in Dobsonville on 11 October 2020. Picture: @Action4SA/Twitter
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (centre) makes a point during an engagement in Dobsonville on 11 October 2020. Picture: @Action4SA/Twitter
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected Action SA’s appeal to be registered as a political party.

The commission said that it had rejected Action SA’s application because of similarities with another political party and its use of the South African flag.

The IEC in September rejected Action SA's application to be registered as a political party on the same grounds.

Action SA, which was founded by former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, said that it was currently consulting its legal team to decide the next step.

