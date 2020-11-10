Hawks confirm arrest warrant issued for Magashule over FS asbestos scandal

Magashule is expected to appear in court this week, but he has not yet been served with the warrant.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks on Tuesday confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued for African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Ace Magashule, in relation to the controversial Free State asbestos matter.

Magashule is expected to appear in court this week, but has not yet been served with the warrant.

Last month, Magashule told Eyewitness News he had “heard of” a warrant against him being signed by a Bloemfontein court relating to millions of rand spent on the failed Estina dairy farm project that left black farmers destitute.

Magashule revealed that while he was aware of talk of a warrant, he was yet to be formally served.

He claimed there was talk of a Hollywood-style arrest awaiting him, adding that his lawyers would reach out to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further details.

“I’m not worried, I’m not surprised. I’ve been observing what is happening in the country, that’s why for now I don’t want to cast any aspersions on the law enforcement agencies,” Magashule said at the time.

Meanwhile, the NPA’s Investigative Directorate said at the time if it was to arrest Magashule, it would do so quietly.

Investigative directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said she could not confirm whether or not Magashule was being investigated:

“If we were investigating him or if we were going to arrest him, we would have done so in secret. Why would we announce it?” Twala said.

Additional reporting by Tshidi Madia.

