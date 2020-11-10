Garcia withdraws from Masters after COVID-19 positive

Sergio Garcia, who took his only major title at Augusta National three years ago by defeating England's Justin Rose in a playoff, tested positive on Sunday after missing the cut at the US PGA Houston Open.

AUGUSTA - Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, withdrew from the 84th Masters on Monday after announcing he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia, who took his only major title at Augusta National three years ago by defeating England's Justin Rose in a playoff, tested positive on Sunday after missing the cut at the US PGA Houston Open.

"On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough," Garcia tweeted.

"The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn't."

The 40-year-old Spaniard won his first US PGA title since the Masters last month at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to Sergio and his family," Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said. "We will miss him greatly."

Garcia missed the cut at this year's two other majors, the US Open and the PGA Championship. The British Open was called off due to COVID-19.

Garcia becomes the second player to withdraw from the Masters after a COVID-19 positive after Chile's Joaquin Niemann.