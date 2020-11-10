20°C / 22°C
FA chairman resigns after remark about black players - governing body

Greg Clarke was earlier forced to apologise after he used the word 'coloured' among other controversial comments when talking to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media, Sport Committee about diversity issues.

The former chairman of the Football Association Greg Clarke. Picture: www.thefa.com
21 minutes ago

LONDON - Greg Clarke resigned as chairman of the Football Association on Tuesday following a remark he made to lawmakers about black players.

Clarke was earlier forced to apologise after he used the word "coloured" among other controversial comments when talking to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media, Sport Committee about diversity issues.

"We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman," the FA said in a statement.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

